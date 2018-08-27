WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/27/18

Fatal Waukegan Crash

Vander Tuuk 8-27-18

(Waukegan, IL) An accident last week in Waukegan left one person dead. Police say a Beach Park man in his 70’s was pronounced dead last Thursday, after a vehicle crossed the center line on Yorkhouse Road near East End Avenue and caused a head on collision. The driver of the other vehicle and his two passengers all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, said to be a 60-year-old male from Anchorage, Alaska, was also cited for improper lane usage. Toxicology is still pending in the case, which is still under investigation, and in the hands of the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cullerton slams veto of immigrant protection

Associated Press 8-27-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Democratic president of the Illinois Senate says Gov. Bruce Rauner delivered a “slap in the face” to immigrant crime victims with a veto of legislation to encourage them to participate in criminal investigations. Sen. John Cullerton of Chicago sponsored the plan which Rauner rejected. It would push police to move more quickly to sign certification that an immigrant is a cooperating crime victim. The certificate allows them federal protections against deportation and encourages cooperation. Rauner says it’s too burdensome on police. Rauner also vetoed a measure to prohibit landlords from reporting tenants they suspect are immigrants in the U.S. illegally. State Sen. Iris Martinez says Rauner is trying to “score political points” while anti-immigrant rhetoric in the U.S. is high.

Illinois AG to meet Chicago priests amid sex abuse report

Associated Press 8-27-18

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois’ attorney general is planning to meet with Chicago Archdiocese officials to discuss seven priests with links to the state who were included in a scathing Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sex abuse. The report found that about 300 Catholic priests abused at least 1,000 children over the past 70 years. Among the Chicago-area priests named in the report are the Revs. Raymond Lukac, Gregory Furjanic, Jerry Kucan and Robert Spangenberg. All four priests are dead. Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says the Catholic Church “has a moral obligation” to give the public a complete accounting of all sexual misconduct involving priests. She also plans to contact other Illinois dioceses. The Chicago Archdiocese covers both Cook and Lake Counties.

Crimestoppers

Vadner Tuuk 8-27-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Sean Covello is wanted in Lake County on a 100-thousand-dollar retail theft warrant. He is described as a 28-year-old white male, about 5’11”, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Covello, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.