WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/28/18

Fremont Threat Update

Vander Tuuk 8-28-18

(Mundelein, IL) Two teenage boys have been take into juvenile custody, for an alleged threat on the Fremont Middle School in Mundelein. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say they were contacted about the threat over the weekend, and during their investigation spoke to the 13-year-old boy who posted it on social media. Officials learned the boy had ammunition provided by another 13-year-old boy, and had stolen a gun previously…though that gun had since been retrieved by it’s rightful owner. Both boys were then taken into custody, though neither were in possession of any weapons. The boy who made the posting was charged with disorderly conduct for the threat, and unlawful possession of ammunition, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon for the previous stolen gun incident. The second boy was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, but was not charged in connection to the actual threat.

Attempted Bank Robbery Zion

Vander Tuuk 8-28-18

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion, as well as the FBI are looking for a man who attempted to rob a bank over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the PNC Bank branch in the 29-hundred-block of Sheridan Road. The details of the attempted robbery are sketchy, but the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a black male in his late 40;s or early 50’s…and was last seen wearing a short sleeved flannel shirt and dark pants. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Chicago office of the FBI. A 1-thousand-dollar reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Election Code Breaker Gets Plea Deal

Vander Tuuk 8-28-18

(Mundelein, IL) A Mundelein woman accused of voting twice in the 2016 election has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Janet Pokryfke was facing two counts of voting more than once and one count of perjury…but pleaded guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor count of disregarding the election code. The 69-year-old avoided jail time, but was hit with 6 months of probation, as well as fines and community service. If convicted on her original charges, Pokryfke could have faced up to 5 years in prison.

Rauner vetoes bill raising Illinois minimum teacher salaries

Associated Press 8-28-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner has a vetoed bill that would have given public school teachers an annual minimum salary of $40,000 over the next five years. Legislators approved the bill in May for increasing the minimum full-time teacher pay, saying the step would help attract and keep more teachers. It would have made next school year’s minimum pay about $32,000. Rauner says he nixed the plan, because the minimum pay is an inefficient way to compensate teachers and is an unfunded mandate on school districts. The governor says districts should consider steps such as merit pay and extra money for teachers in difficult-to-staff schools or subjects. Democratic gubernatorial nominee J.B. Pritzker says Rauner is denying pay raises to educators while the state is facing a growing teacher shortage.

Priest being investigation after allegation involving minor

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 8-28-18

CHICAGO (AP) The archbishop of Chicago, Cardinal Blase Cupich, has removed a priest with several Waukegan ties, from his duties pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct involving a minor. The removal of Father Gary Graf as pastor of San Jose Luis Sanchez del Rio Parish was announced to parishioners in a Saturday letter from Cupich. In the letter, Cupich said the archdiocese doesn’t have full details on the allegation. However, Graf agreed to step aside while an investigation was underway. Archdiocese of Chicago spokeswoman Susan Thomas says the investigation was being conducted by independent, public agencies, but that they would also conduct their own investigation. Graf made news in January when he announced a hunger strike in support of undocumented immigrants and of “dreamers.” An immigration support center in Waukegan was named after him several years ago.