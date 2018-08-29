WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/29/18

Warrant Apprehension

Vander Tuuk 8-29-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff‘s Warrants team and the US Marshal’s Service have announced a trio of arrests. Authorities say they went to a Waukegan residence last Friday to find two wanted subjects. They located and apprehended both 25-year-old Felix Guadarrama, and 27-year-old Chase Parthe. Each was wanted on outstanding warrants. A 3rd subject in the residence, 25-year-old Riley Markus was also arrested, as he was in possession of both cannabis and cocaine. The Libertyville resident was processed, charged, and released on bond. Guadarrama and Parthe were each taken to the Lake County Jail on their warrants, and extra charges were added as cocaine, two guns, and over 11-hundred-dollars in cash were located where they were arrested. Their bond amounts were set at 100 and 250-thousand-dollars respectively.

DUI Deaths in Waukegan

Vander Tuuk 8-29-18

(Waukegan, IL) A suspected drunk driver has been arrested, after an accident that killed a husband and wife in Waukegan. Waukegan Police say they were called Sunday night to the area of Grand and Baldwin, where they discovered a crash involving four vehicles. An investigation showed that a vehicle being driven by 39-year-old Letisia Delgadillo, ran a red light, striking a vehicle being driven by a 42-year-old Waukegan man. Both vehicles then struck other cars before coming to rest. The 42-year-old and his 41-year-old wife were both transported from the scene, but died at the hospital. Delgadillo was also hospitalized…then charged with DUI, aggravated DUI causing death, illegal transportation of alcohol, and failure to yield for a traffic signal. Her bond was set at 1-million-dolars. The occupants of the other two involved vehicles were all uninjured.

Missing Kayaker Identified, Still Missing

Vander Tuuk 8-29-18

(Highland Park, IL) A man missing after his kayak capsized on Lake Michigan, has been identified, though he still hasn’t been found. Highland Park Police say 20-year-old Sebastian Duncan of Glenview went missing on Monday night. He and a friend were kayaking on Lake Michigan when their vessels started taking on water and flipped. One of the men was able to swim safely to shore, but Duncan slipped under the water, and hasn’t been seen since. Searches took place overnight on Monday, and resumed after storms moved through Tuesday morning. Neither of the kayakers were believed to be wearing life jackets. The Coast Guard, as well as Marine Units from Highland Park and Lake Forest, and others have participated in the land, water and air search.

Rauner approved welfare for immigrants, now nixes visa help

Associated Press 8-29-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner is defending his veto of legislation to hasten paperwork to help immigrant crime victims stay in the U.S. despite earlier approving welfare for immigrants similarly situated. The Republican told The Associated Press that the 2016 law he signed was “good humanitarian action.” It provides state-funded health care, cash and food assistance to immigrant victims of human trafficking, torture and other serious crimes while they await federal visas allowing them to stay in the U.S. Rauner says that measure is “very different” from the one he vetoed recently. It requires police agencies to take action within four months on certificates immigrant crime victims need to apply for the visas. Democratic Senate President John Cullerton says it encourages immigrants to cooperate in police investigations without fearing deportation.

Marijuana now possible pain alternative to addictive opioids

Associated Press 8-29-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law allowing medical marijuana to be used as a painkiller instead of highly addictive opioids. The law allows physicians to temporarily prescribe cannabis for pain relief as a means to combat a growing opioid-addiction epidemic. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that 11,000 people have died from opioid overdoses since 2008. Opioids caused nearly double the number of 2016 deaths as traffic accidents. State Rep. Kelly Cassidy says the plan reforms pain treatment and provides more options to patients who would otherwise be faced with choosing addictive drugs.