WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/30/18

Zion Homicide

Vander Tuuk 8-30-18

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating after a North Chicago man was shot and killed. Authorities were called on Wednesday morning just after midnight to the 25-hundred block of Hebron Avenue, where they discovered a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Rescue crews rushed the unidentified man to Advocate Condell in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been announced at this point. The investigation is being handled by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Zion Stabbing

Vander Tuuk 8-30-18

(Zion, IL) A Waukegan man has been arrested after a stabbing in Zion. Police say they were called on Tuesday night to the 15-hundred-block of Lorelei Drive, and discovered a woman with a severe cut to her neck. A man on scene, identified as Jorge Arroyo, was taken into custody and a small kitchen knife was recovered. The 35-year-old was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm, and taken to the Lake County Jail on a 100-thousand-dollar bond. The 34-year-old victim was hospitalized, treated and released.

Prostitution Purchaser Arrests

Vander Tuuk 8-30-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced 8 arrests as part of a fight against those who purchase sex. The arrests took place throughout the month of August, and involved the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, as well as other local and federal law enforcement officials. The eight suspects are all males, and range in age from 18 to 59. The suspects came from several areas of Lake County including Waukegan, Round Lake Beach and Beach Park. Other suspects came from Cook County in Illinois, and both Kenosha and Waukesha Counties in Wisconsin. All of them have been charged with Solicitation of a Sexual Act.

Update: ID’s Made in Fatal DUI in Waukegan

Vander Tuuk 8-30-18

(Waukegan, IL) Two victims of fatal crash in Waukegan have been identified, and previous information about them has been corrected. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says both 42-year-old Jose Socorro Arroyo-Zavala of Waukegan, and 41-year-old Laura Orozco Corona of Mexico were killed on Sunday night, when their vehicle was hit by another vehicle that ran a red light at Grand and Baldwin. The Coroner’s Office says the pair were also not married as originally reported by Waukegan Police. The driver of the suspect vehicle, 39-year-old Letisia Delgadillo, has been hit with multiple charges in the incident including aggravated DUI involving death. She is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond. Two other vehicles were involved in the incident, but there were no further injuries.

Waukegan Bank Robbery

Vander Tuuk 8-30-18

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan and the FBI are looking into a bank robbery, that is likely related to a similar incident from this past weekend. The Waukegan incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, around 2:30 at the PNC Bank branch in the 18-hundred block Belvidere Road. It’s unclear if a weapon was displayed, but the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. FBI officials believe the person involved is the same subject that attempted to rob a PNC Bank branch in Zion on Saturday. He is described as a black male in his late 40’s or early 50’s. In the Waukegan robbery he was wearing a long sleeved plaid shirt, while in the Zion incident he was wearing a short sleeved flannel shirt. Anyone with more information on the suspect is being encouraged to contact the Chicago office of the FBI.