WLIP Voice of Lake County 8/31/18

Sheriff’s and K9 Assist in Catching Fleeing Subject

Vander Tuuk 8-31-18

(Lake Villa, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced the arrest of a man in Lake Villa Township. Authorities say early on Thursday morning (August 30), a deputy spotted what he believed to be a drug transaction between a person in a vehicle, and a person on foot. Both subjects tried to flee the scene, with the pedestrian making it to a nearby residence. The man in the car, crashed into a curb and his vehicle stopped working. The subject, identified as Reginald Satchell of Waukegan, tried to flee on foot, but was quickly located and taken into custody. A K9 officer then tracked Satchell’s path and discovered a package containing cocaine. The 33-year-old has been hit with charges of possession, fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest. Sheriff’s officials say they know the identity of the person who fled to the residence, but are still investigating that portion of the case.

New Coaster at Six Flags

Vander Tuuk/Associated Press 8-31-18

(Gurnee, IL) Gurnee’s Six Flags Great America has announced a new ride coming to the theme park next season. Maxx Force will be the fastest launch coaster in North America, and feature the fastest inversion and highest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world. Park President Hank Salemi claims Maxx Force will launch riders from 0 to 78 miles per hour in under two seconds, and will have 5 high speed inversions, including the world’s highest double inversion at 175 feet above the ground…and the fastest inversion on any roller coaster in the world with a 60 mile-per-hour zero-G roll. The new coasted is set to debut in the summer months of 2019.

Illinois aims $108M VW settlement to replace diesel engines

Associated Press 8-31-18

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois will use a $108 million settlement with Volkswagen to improve air quality, mostly by replacing old diesel engines with more environmentally friendly options. Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Illinois EPA director announced the “Driving a Cleaner Illinois” program on Wednesday (August 29). Transit agencies, cities, schools and businesses may submit ideas to the Illinois EPA to receive money from the program. The first round of grants will provide $20 million to commuter rail and public transit bus projects in the Chicagoland area. The U.S. EPA and Volkswagen reached a series of settlements in 2016 and 2017 to resolve U.S. complaints, which alleged that Volkswagen sold nearly 600,000 diesel-engine automobiles from 2009 to 2016 with computer software that cheated federal emissions tests.