WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/10/18

Lake Zurich Building Destroyed in Fire

Vander Tuuk 9-10-18

(Lake Zurich, IL) A building in Lake Zurich was left a total loss by a major fire. The incident took place at the old Hackney’s building in the 800 block of Rand Road early Sunday morning. Fire crews from 13 Lake and Cook County departments were on scene fighting the flames. The fire was under control in just under two hours, but crews were on scene for several hours afterwards, putting out spots that were still smoldering. No one was injured. Damage estimates and the cause of the blaze have not been released.

OD Victim Rescued With Naloxone

Vander Tuuk 9-10-18

(Round Lake Park, IL) A Round Lake Park man was rescued over the weekend after displaying overdose symptoms. Police were called Saturday afternoon to the 500 Block of Grandview Drive where they found a 45-year-old man unresponsive. It was determined the man was suffering from a combination of a heroin OD mixed with alcohol. The officer on scene administered a dose of Naloxone and the man regained consciousness. He was taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville for treatment.