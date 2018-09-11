WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/11/18

Kayaker Body Found

Vander Tuuk 9-11-18

(Fort Sheridan, IL) The body of a man missing in Lake Michigan since late August has been found. Sebastian Duncan’s remains were discovered over the weekend near Fort Sheridan, not far from where he and a friend were kayaking on August 27th, when their vessels flipped. One of the men was able to make it to shore, but Duncan never made it, leading to a multi-agency land, air and water search. The 20-year-old’s father talked about the find, saying dental records confirmed the identity on Sunday. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, the findings of which, have not yet been released.

Juvenile Arrested for Armed Robbery in RLP

Vander Tuuk 9-11-18

(Round Lake Park, IL) Police in Round Lake Park says a juvenile is in trouble for allegedly holding a person up at knifepoint. The incident took place on Sunday evening in the 300 block of Elder Drive. Witnesses said two suspects were able to secure a cell phone and jewelry during the robbery. One of the suspects turned out to be a 17-year-old, who was charged with armed robbery. The teen was taken to the Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills. Future court dates are currently unknown. The second suspect is still being sought.

Beach Park Critical Accident

Vander Tuuk 9-11-18

(Beach Park, IL) An accident in Beach Park has left a woman in serious condition. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place Monday morning on Sheridan Road near Beach Road. A 45-year-old Waukegan woman was said to be traveling southbound when for unknown reasons, her Jeep left the roadway, hit a curb, a traffic light control box, then a brick wall…which in turn rolled the vehicle. Beach Park rescue officials extricated the woman from the Jeep and rushed her to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.