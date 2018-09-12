WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/12/18

2nd Juvenile Arrested in Round Lake Park Armed Robbery

Vander Tuuk 9-12-18

(Round Lake Park, IL) Police in Round Lake Park say a second juvenile has been arrested following an armed robbery that took place over the weekend. Authorities say the incident took place Sunday evening when two people held up someone at knifepoint in the 300 block of Elder Drive. The first 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody the same day and was charged with aggravated armed robbery. The second 17-year-old was taken into custody on Monday and is now facing charges of aggravated armed robbery and battery. Both suspects are being held at the Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills.

Drowning Victim Officially ID’ed, Autopsy Inconclusive

Vander Tuuk 9-12-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coroner’s Office has officially identified remains found near Fort Sheridan as those of a missing kayaker. Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says an autopsy showed that the body found over the weekend was indeed that of 20-year-old Sebastian Duncan of Glenview. Duncan and a friend were in Lake Michigan just off Lake Forest on August 27th, when their vessels flipped over. One man made it to shore, but Duncan did not. An autopsy performed on Monday didn’t list a cause of death. Dr. Cooper says the investigation is ongoing and toxicology is pending.

Demon Child Dad Appeals Bond Amount to Higher Court

Vander Tuuk 9-12-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man accused of holding his daughter captive in a basement, has appealed his bond amount to a higher court. Randy Swopes is facing numerous charges stemming from the incident earlier this year in which he claimed his 10-year-old was being possessed by a demon. Swopes is acting as his own attorney, and asked that his 750-thousand-dollar bond be lowered to a 25-thousand-dollar signature bond. A Lake County Judge denied the motion, because the request was made during a mental fitness hearing…but did allow for the 48-year-old to send his request to an Illinois Appellate Court. Swopes wife, Katherine, is also facing charges, and acting as her own attorney. She is currently free on bond.

Takeda Deerfield to Close, Move to Boston

Vander Tuuk 9-12-18

(Deerfield, IL) A Japanese drug maker is closing it’s Lake County headquarters, and moving to the east coast. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. told employees this week, that they will be closing their Deerfield location, and moving the work to the Boston area. The Lake County Takeda location employs 1-thousand-people. Company officials say some of the employees will be offered other jobs, but they didn’t specify what kind, nor how many people will get the offers. Takeda has been finishing up a 64-billion-dollar buyout of Irish drug maker Shire. It’s unclear exactly when the Deerfield location will fully close.

Man Convicted of Waukegan Stabbing Death Dies in Prison

Vander Tuuk 9-12-18

(Chester, IL) A Waukegan man convicted in the stabbing death of a Lake Villa teen, has died in prison. Kevin Curtis was convicted last year, in the 2013 stabbing death of co-worker 19-year-old Jacob Blum. The stabbing took place in a Waukegan motel room, and the main issue at trial, is whether the killing was intentional, or accidental. Kurtis was eventually convicted on first degree murder charges, and sentenced to 40-years in prison. Illinois Corrections officials say the 31-year-old died on September 5th, and an autopsy showed no signs of foul play or suicide…and the death is currently considered natural causes. Toxicology is pending.

Lake County Board Names Interim Chair

Vander Tuuk 9-12-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has officially moved their vice-chair into the chairman’s role. The Board made the move on Tuesday to name Republican Carol Calabresa as the interim chair. She had been serving in that role since Chairman Aaron Lawlor announced an indefinite leave of absence for drug treatment in August. He is also under investigation for alleged improper use of a county-issued credit card, and won’t be running again in November. Calabresa will remain in the interim position until Lawlor returns to the Board, or until they pick new leadership after the November elections.