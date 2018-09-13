WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/13/18

Man Flees Courthouse, Goes Home, Gets Caught

Vander Tuuk 9-13-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Wisconsin man started an odd string of events, after fleeing a Lake County Courtroom on Wednesday morning. Isiah Jarrett was in court answering to an Aggravated DUI charge, when a judge raised his bond amount. As a court security officer went to take Jarrett into custody, the Mount Pleasant man pushed away, fled the courtroom, went down a stairwell, pulled the fire alarm, and made it outside to a waiting vehicle. That vehicle was pursued, and eventually stopped in Waukegan, but Jarrett wasn’t inside. On Wednesday afternoon, a warrant was issued for the 33-year-old’s arrest. Several law enforcement groups were able to locate Jarrett barricaded in his Wisconsin residence. He was quickly apprehended and taken to the Racine County Jail. New charges of escape are expected to be added to his rap sheet once he is extradited to Lake County.

False Carjacking Report Leads to Charges

Vander Tuuk 9-13-18

(Wildwood, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a Warren Township man is in trouble, after making a false police report. In the early hours of Monday morning, deputies were called to the Wildwood area, where they found a Ford Pickup truck, and two homes with fresh damage. As authorities searched for the driver of the vehicle, they received a call from James Hilliard who claimed he was carjacked at a nearby bar. Hilliard met with deputies, but was arrested when they determined that he was the driver of the vehicle, and fled the scene after crashing. The 28-year-old is facing several charges including DUI, disorderly conduct for a false police report, criminal damage to property, possession of cannabis and more. Hilliard is currently free on a 20-thousand-dollar bond.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 9-13-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Scott Dunson is wanted in Lake County on a 50-thousand-dollar failure to appear warrant connected to a previous theft charge. He is described as a 42-year-old white male, about 5’10”, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Dunson, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.