WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/17/18

Vernon Hills Police Involved Shooting

Vander Tuuk 9-17-18

(Vernon Hills, IL) The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in after a police involved shooting over the weekend. In the early morning hours of Saturday, Vernon Hills Police were called to the 100 block of Marimac Lane on a domestic disturbance call. The first officer arrived to find a male in a garage armed with a rifle. During the encounter, and for reasons not yet known, the officer and suspect became “engaged” leading to the officer firing, striking and killing the suspect. The officer was hospitalized as a precaution, while the unknown suspect is scheduled for an autopsy today. Lake County Major Crimes Task Force said the investigation is in it’s early stages, and more information will be forthcoming.

Lake Villa Man Dead After Emergency at Northbrook Facility

Vander Tuuk 9-17-18

(Northbrook, IL) Police in Northbrook say a “medical emergency” likely led to the death of a young Lake Villa man. Rescue crews were called to the Underwriters Laboratories on Pfingsten Road Friday afternoon, where they found Matthew Braun unresponsive. The 22-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead less than an hour later. Authorities do not suspect foul play was involved, but say they will continue to investigate. An autopsy on Braun was performed on Saturday, but results are still pending.

State: Illinois licenses, IDs still valid to board planes

Associated Press 9-17-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Officials say people will be able to board airplanes using current Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards even though the state won’t be in full compliance with the federal Real ID law by next month’s deadline. Illinois’ latest extension to comply with the stricter federal requirements ends on Oct. 10. Henry Haupt is a spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White. He says the Department of Homeland Security has assured the office that Illinois licenses and ID cards will continue to be accepted for domestic air travel after Oct. 10. The 2005 Real ID act imposes tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. residency. Haupt says Illinois should be fully compliant next year.