WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/18/18

ID Made in VH Police Involved Shooting

Vander Tuuk 9-18-18

(Vernon Hills, IL) A person shot and killed by Vernon Hills Police over the weekend has been identified, and his cause of death has been released. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper says Randy Rausch was shot and killed by an officer in the early morning hours of Saturday, after a domestic disturbance call. The 34-year-old’s cause of death was officially listed as injuries sustained by gunshot wounds. Investigators with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force continue to look into the details surrounding the shooting. They have also yet to release the name of the involved officer.

Man Arrested for Intentionally Causing Injury Accident

Vander Tuuk 9-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say intentionally caused an accident that left a young child injured. On Saturday night, Sheriff’s Officials were called to a single vehicle accident near Routes 41 and 176. During the investigation, deputies learned that a man identified as Derwin Guadarrama-Jimenez, and the vehicle’s driver got into an argument. The 22-year-old suspect then reportedly grabbed and turned the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit a tree. All four occupants of the car were injured, including a 1-year-old backseat passenger that suffered critical injuries. That child has since been upgraded to stable condition and the other three occupants were treated and released. Guadarrama-Jimenez was hit with both felony and misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges. He’s currently in the Lake County Jail on a 75-thousand-dollar bond.

Drug Induced Homicide Plea

Vander Tuuk 9-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) An Island Lake man is on his way to prison, after pleading guilty to a drug induced homicide charge. Joseph Crisara admitted on Monday to delivering the dose of heroin that killed 27-year-old Jason Ericksen of Mundelein back in December of 2015. Crisara was given a sentence of 7 years in prison for his plea, but was also given 2 years of time already served in the Lake County Jail. The 31-year-old also has a drug case pending in neighboring McHenry County.

Crimestoppers

Vander Tuuk 9-18-18

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Aaron Newell is wanted in Lake County on a 20-thousand-dollar warrant for fraudulent use of a credit card. He is described as a 28-year-old black male, about 5’9”, 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Newell, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward.

Court upholds dismissal of lawsuit against abortion funding

Associated Press 9-18-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois appellate court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed to stop a law that will expand Medicaid and state-employee group health insurance to cover abortions. A three-judge panel of the Fourth District Appellate Court ruled unanimously that a judge correctly dismissed the lawsuit filed by anti-abortion groups. The judge ruled in January that courts shouldn’t intervene in General Assembly “political questions.” The Catholic Thomas More Society appealed the decision, saying lawmakers passed the measure too late in 2017 for it to take effect Jan. 1 and didn’t appropriate funding. Republican state Rep. Peter Breen was a lead attorney representing the pro-life organizations. He said the case will be appealed to the Illinois Supreme Court. Gov. Bruce Rauner angered prolife groups by signing House Bill 40 in the fall of 2017.