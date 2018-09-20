WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/20/18

Lake County Jail Death

Vander Tuuk 9-20-18

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Major Crimes Task Force officials have been called in after a death at the Lake County Jail. On Wednesday morning, authorities at the jail found a 31-year-old Park City man unresponsive in the jail’s Administrative Segregation Unit. Rescue personnel was called in, and attempted life saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead upon arrival to Vista East Hospital. The unidentified inmate was in the ASU because of alleged behavior to other inmates. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Zion Police and Sheriff’s Office Team Up Against Violence

Vander Tuuk 9-20-18

(Zion, IL) A recent rash of violence in Zion, has their police teaming up with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The two law enforcement agencies, along with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office say they will target areas of repeated criminal activity, in the hopes of getting dangerous individuals and weapons off the streets. In the last few months, the city has experienced what authorities call an “unprecedented amount” of violent acts, including shootings that have left two people dead.