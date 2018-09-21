WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/21/18

Waukegan Murder

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a murder that took place earlier this week. On Wednesday night around 9:30 police were called to a residence on N. Jackson Street, where they found a subject shot to death in the front yard. The unidentified victim is said to be a man in his 50’s…and it’s believed that he lived in the residence where he was found. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police. There have been no arrests announced at this point.

Three Arrested With Guns, Masks and Drugs

(Antioch, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced a trio of arrests made near Antioch. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, deputies stopped a vehicle with a suspended driver near Route 173 and Lotus Avenue. While speaking with that driver, the deputy noticed cocaine, and cleared the vehicle. Further investigation turned up the cocaine, 100 illegal prescription pills, three masks, heavyweight jackets, a crowbar, and three loaded handguns. Further investigation by the Lake County Gang Task Force showed the trio were allegedly on their way to retaliate against a group of people with whom they had a previous altercation. The three suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Davey Shower, 27-year-old Thomas Fleckenstein and 21-year-old Jacob Lapenta…all of Genoa City, Wisconsin. Fleckenstein is facing the most serious charges, and is being held on a 100-thousand-dollar bond. Bond for Shower was set at 10-thousand-dollars…Lapenta was released on a signature bond.

LCMCTF Update on Vernon Hills Police Shooting

(Vernon Hills, IL) The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has provided more information regarding a police involved shooting last weekend in Vernon Hills. Authorities say Randy Rausch was shot and killed by an officer on September 15th, after pointing a rifle in his directions. Officials say Rausch was the one who called police to his residence on reports of a domestic dispute. The 34-year-old told dispatchers he would be waiting for them in a garage, which is where the responding officer found him in possession of the rifle. The officer claims he told the man to drop the gun several times, and only fired when Rausch pointed it at him. The gun turned out to be an air rifle, designed to look like a real large caliber long gun. The name of the involved officer still has not been released, and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force says the investigation is ongoing.

Zion Man Arrested in Kenosha Sexual Assault

(Kenosha, WI) A Zion man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault in Kenosha County. Officials say Stephen Smith was located at a motel north of the state line on Wednesday, and taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police say Smith reportedly had sexual contact with a 16-year-old Illinois female at a motel in Somers. The 61-year-old suspect is already a registered sex offender, and is now facing new charges of second-degree sexual assault and false imprisonment. He’s currently being held without bond.

Waukegan Man Sentenced For Stealing Tax Return Money

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man will serve two years in prison, for reportedly stealing tax refund money. According to the Justice Department, Elin Matute filed up to 200 false tax returns using stolen identities, then sent the money he received into various bank accounts here and overseas. Officials say the Honduran national caused a tax loss of over 1-million-dollars. In addition to prison, Matute was ordered to pay around 630-thousand-dollars in restitution, and serve three years of probation after his release.

Sheriff Shuffles Jail Command After Death

(Waukegan, IL) A death in the Lake County Jail has Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran making some changes. The death of a 31-year-old Park City man on Wednesday looks to have been medical in nature, but Curran said he didn’t like what he saw when looking at video of how the man was discovered. He wouldn’t discuss any specifics, but said that video will be released to the public in early October. The inmate’s name still hasn’t been released, but an autopsy showed no signs of trauma or strangulation. The death led to two demotions in top jail staff, and two other correctional officers being put on administrative leave. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

3 students waiting for bus hurt by lightning

ROUND LAKE HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) Three Lake County middle school students were injured by a lightning strike as they huddled under a tree while waiting on their school. The lightning strike happened about 7:15 a.m. Thursday in Round Lake Heights as thunderstorms moved across the area. Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District Chief Greg Formica says one child was originally taken to a hospital in serious condition, while the two others were in stable condition. All three though are expected to make full recoveries.

Madigan: ‘I didn’t do enough’ to combat sexual harassment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says combatting sexual harassment in the Capitol has become a “personal mission” but he wishes he’d acted sooner to “correct past mistakes.” The Chicago Democrat spoke out Thursday in a Chicago Tribune op-ed . A string of Democratic lawmakers and workers in Madigan’s political and government organizations have been accused of sexual misconduct this year amid the #MeToo anti-harassment movement. Madigan has been criticized for not having rooted it out. An outside investigation of all harassment allegations continues and Madigan’s chief of staff is reviewing House procedures to ensure she is told of complaints and reports them properly.

Governor hopefuls clash over taxes at debate

CHICAGO (AP) The candidates for Illinois governor clashed over taxes during their first televised debate. Democrat J.B. Pritzker says he wants to change Illinois’ flat tax to a graduated system, in which the highest earners are taxed at a higher rate than middle-class and low-income households. But he won’t say what the new rates should be, as he would leave that to the Legislature. Incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner says Pritzker won’t answer the question because “the truth is so painful.” He says Pritzker “cannot be trusted” on taxes. Pritzker says Rauner wants to keep an unfair tax system that benefits wealthy people like him. Also participating in Thursday’s debate were Conservative Party candidate and GOP state Sen. Sam McCann and Libertarian Grayson “Kash” Jackson.