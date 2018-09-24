WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/24/18

Deerfield Murder

Vander Tuuk 9-24-18

(Deerfield, IL) Bond has been set at 10-million-dollars for a Deerfield man accused of killing his wife. Gary Kamen was arrested after a Friday afternoon incident in which he is accused of stabbing Karen Kamen during a domestic dispute. The 53-year-old died from her injuries on Saturday, and her 55-year-old husband was then charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The high bond amount was set for Kamen by a Lake County Judge on Sunday.

Jail Death Update

Vander Tuuk 9-24-18

(Waukegan, IL) A man who died last week in the Lake County Jail has been identified, though his cause of death has yet to be determined. Edward Robinson III was found unresponsive in the Lake County Jail’s Administrative Segregation Unit last Wednesday morning. Life saving measures were taken, but were ultimately unsuccessful. An autopsy on the 32-year-old showed no signs of trauma, and Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said further testing was needed. The victim’s mother claims that she was told that Robinson committed suicide, something the Coroner’s office says still hasn’t been determined. The death led to a a pair of demotions in top jail staff, and two guards being put on administrative leave.

Waukegan Murder Victim ID

Vander Tuuk 9-24-18

(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man found shot to death last week has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 51-year-old Terrance Shelton was found dead in the front yard of his residence on N. Jackson Street last Thursday night. The Coroner determined the cause of death to be injuries sustained by gunshots. No arrests have been announced in the case so far. Anyone with more information on the crime is still being asked to contact Waukegan Police.

Residents call for changes to prevent Chain O’Lakes flooding

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 9-24-18

FOX LAKE, Ill. (AP) Residents are pushing for Illinois officials to change how they run a dam to prevent flooding at the Chain O’ Lakes, that flow into the Fox River. Property owners are petitioning the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to intervene in the management of the Stratton Lock and Dam on the Fox River downstream in McHenry Township. State officials warn that opening the dam and letting more water out of the Chain could worsen flooding, and that they have no plans to expand the dam’s capacity. But residents suggest opening the dam gates to let water out sooner rather than waiting for the rain to fall. The alternative is a major departure from how the Illinois Department of Natural Resources operates the dam.