WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/25/18

Wauconda Body

(Wauconda, IL) Police are looking for answers, after a body was found in a Wauconda field. The discovery was made on Monday morning, after someone found an unoccupied vehicle with a large amount of blood in the 2-thousand block of N. Rand Road. Authorities searched with K9’s and drones and eventually discovered 41-year-old Paul Carr dead in a nearby cornfield. Carr had been reported missing out of Buffalo Grove on Sunday, and worked at a Barrington medical office. Wauconda Police say they are working with several other law enforcement agencies to investigate the circumstances surround the death. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

Deerfield Murder

(Deerfield, IL) A Deerfield woman who was stabbed on Friday, and died on Saturday, died from sharp force trauma. The Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed the cause of death for Karyn Kamen Monday after an autopsy. The 53-year-old was said to be involved in a domestic dispute Friday afternoon, that left her with the fatal injuries. Her husband, 55-year-old Gary Kamen has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 10-million-dollar bond. The events that led up to the stabbing remain under investigation.

Man Looks to Withdraw RLP Guilty Plea

(Waukegan, IL) A Gurnee man who pleaded guilty to a charge earlier this year, is looking to withdraw that plea. Rodrick Linnear admitted to one count of attempted predatory criminal sexual assault of a child back in July, getting several other charges dropped, and getting sentenced to six years in prison. But Linnear has asked to take that plea back and take his chances at trial. If a Lake County judge grants the request, all charges against the 36-year-old will be re-instated, and if found guilty, he could get up to 15-years in prison. The original arrest stemmed from incidents in Round Lake Park that reportedly took place between 2015 and 2017. Linnear is due for a status hearing late in October.

Charges Dropped in Great America Beating

(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been dropped against a Waukegan teen accused of severely beating a family of three last fall. Gregory Battle was facing charges, along with several juveniles for the incident at Six Flags Great America. Prosecutors say the charges were dropped because the victims in the case were unable to testify due to “medical consequences” from the injuries sustained in the incident. Officials say the charges could be refiled at a later date. It’s unclear if the charges will stand against the juvenile suspects. The family still has a pending civil lawsuit against the Gurnee theme park, claiming they did not do enough to prevent, or stop the incident.

Woman Dead in Weekend Incident in Mundelein

(Mundelein, IL) A Mundelein woman is dead after a weekend incident in the village. Police say the 65-year-old was attempting to cross Route 45 on Sunday evening when she was struck by a southbound vehicle near Hickory Street. The woman was rushed from the scene to Advocate Condell, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the offending vehicle, a 53-year-old from Vernon Hills was also hospitalized, treated and released. No charges have been filed in the case so far…but the incident remains under investigation by Mundelein Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.