WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/27/18

Wanted Mississippi Murder Suspect Found in Zion

Vander Tuuk 9-27-18

(Zion, IL) A man wanted in Mississippi has been located and captured in Lake County. Deshaude Jones, who is said to be a documented street gang member, was wanted for murder out of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. An investigation led authorities to the 2200 Block of Ezekiel Ave., where members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team and Gang Task Force, the US Marshals Service and Zion Police found Jones hiding in a 2nd floor apartment. The 40-year-old was taken into custody without incident, though two firearms were recovered at the scene. Jones is currently n the Lake County Jail on a 10-million-dollar bond, awaiting extradition.

Vernon Hills Burglaries

Vander Tuuk 9-27-18

(Vernon Hills, IL) Police in Vernon Hills are warning residents after a string of residential burglaries. The incidents were said to take place on Sunday, and in most cases, the residents were home and sleeping when the crimes took place. Authorities say the six different burglaries occurred in the Continental Crossing, Stone Fence Farm and Hawthorn Club neighborhoods. The burglars were said to gain access to the homes through unlocked sliding doors, or through unlocked garage service doors. Residents are being asked to make sure all doors are locked each night…and anyone with more information is being asked to contact Vernon Hills Police.

Report: Elect women, change campaign culture to end abuse

Associated Press 9-27-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Three women in Illinois government studying sexual harassment and gender equity, say a solution would be to elect women to half of all political offices in the state. The Illinois Anti-Harassment, Equality and Access Panel issued a report Wednesday recommending measures for political parties to combat sexual harassment and make politics fairer for women. Other recommendations include tying party funding of campaigns to solid anti-harassment policies, establishing procedures for investigating complaints that are independent of campaign organizations, and having state parties hire “diversity directors” to recruit a wider range of candidates. Democratic Party Chairman Michael Madigan appointed panel members State Comptroller Susana Mendoza, Grayslake state Sen. Melinda Bush and state Rep. Carol Ammons to study the issues last winter amid a series of sexual harassment complaints in the Legislature.