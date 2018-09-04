WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/4/18

Flood Fears Return

Vander Tuuk 9-4-18

(Waukegan, IL) With rain once again in the forecast for the next few days, flood fears are returning to Lake County. Weekend rains have pushed the Des Plaines River near Gurnee and Lincolnshire into minor flood stage, and while neither is expected to rise much higher at this point, those river forecasts depend on no more rain. On the other side of the county, the Fox River has risen high enough for the Fox Waterway Agency to declare a no wake zone for boaters…though at this point the Chain O’ Lakes remains low enough for regular boating.

Waukegan man charged with killing/fire in Chicago

Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 9-4-18

CHICAGO (AP) A Lake County man has been charged with first-degree murder and arson in the death of a Chicago woman whose beaten body was found after a fire at her home in July. Wess Arnold of Waukegan appeared in court last week, and a judge ordered him held without bail. The 25-year-old Arnold is accused of killing 38-year-old mother of three Ta’Andra Hall last month in her apartment in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. Her body was discovered after firefighters extinguished a fire. The death of Hall — who was said to be Arnold’s girlfriend — was ruled a homicide after an autopsy she died of multiple injuries in an assault as well as carbon monoxide poisoning.

A dozen arrested in Chicago protest near O’Hare

Associated Press 9-4-18

CHICAGO (AP) Police arrested a dozen participants of an anti-violence protest on Labor Day that tried and ultimately failed to shut down an expressway that leads to O’Hare Airport. Illinois State Police troopers also arrested the main organizer of the protest, the Rev. Gregory Livingston. State police those that were arrested, were handed $120 citations and then released. Several dozen people took part in the protest, which was meant to bring attention to Chicago area violence.