WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/5/18

Flooding Update

Vander Tuuk 9-5-18

(Gurnee, IL) Flood fears across Lake County have lessened for now, but a tropical storm to the south could be the next obstacle. As of this morning the Des Plaines River near Gurnee is sitting just above minor flood stage, and is expected to fall below that by some point on Thursday with no rain. However, rain is in the forecast for today and tomorrow, and the remains of Tropical Storm Gordon are expected to hit the area Sunday, bringing the possibility of another band of heavy moisture to the already saturated area. On the western side of the county, the Fox River and entire Chain O’ Lakes have risen enough to be declared “no wake” status.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won’t seek 3rd term

Associated Press 9-5-18

CHICAGO (AP) Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he won’t seek a third term in 2019. Emanuel said Tuesday that being mayor “has been the job of a lifetime but it’s not a job for a lifetime.” The Chicago Tribune says he had already raised more than $10 million for another run for a four-year term. Emanuel was a Democratic congressman and chief of staff to President Barack Obama before becoming mayor in 2011. He followed Richard M. Daley, who was mayor for more than 20 years. 12 candidates have already declared their intentions to run for the now open spot, and others could soon jump into the race.

Obama speech draws much University of Illinois interest

Associated Press 9-5-18

URBANA, Ill. (AP) More than 17 times as many University of Illinois students registered to hear a campus speech by former President Barack Obama as there are seats in the auditorium. Obama is scheduled to speak Friday at Foellinger Auditorium in Urbana. 22,611 students registered before a ticket lottery portal closed last Friday for the 1,300 available seats. The event isn’t open to the public but is expected to be live-streamed online. University special events director Laura Wilhelm-Barr says larger campus venues were considered for the former President’s speech, but they were already booked for other events.