WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/6/18

North Chicago Man Pleads Guilty in Beating Death

Vander Tuuk 9-6-18

(Waukegan, IL) A North Chicago man has avoided prison time, even after pleading guilty to killing his friend. Andy Vazquez pleaded guilty this week to 2nd degree murder with provocation, in the death of Daniel Arriata. Prosecutors say the incident took place on New Year’s Eve, when Vazquez reportedly found Arriata sexually abusing a young girl during a party. While the pair were good friends, the abuse touched off a verbal confrontation, which turned both physical and fatal. Prosecutors said they could have sought a first-degree murder conviction, but because of the circumstances, they felt the plea deal was enough. Under the terms of that deal, the 23-year-old Vazquez will serve 40 months of work release jail time and 4 years on probation…as well as restitution to the victim’s family and community service.

Zion Murder

Vander Tuuk 9-6-18

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say they are investigating a homicide that took place this week. On Wednesday afternoon, police were called to a residence in the 1600 block of 19th Street. Inside they found a 37-year-old man dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Authorities haven’t released any more information at this point. The investigation is being handled by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Flooding Update

Vander Tuuk 9-6-18

(Gurnee, IL) Even with more rain falling overnight, the potential for any serious flooding in Lake County is looking unlikely. Levels on the Des Plaines River near Gurnee remain in the minor flood stage, but forecasts including last night’s rains, indicate the river shouldn’t rise any further for the time being. On the other side of the county, the Fox River and Chain O’ Lakes remains high enough to be declared “no wake” status, but neither set of waterways is expected to cause any significant flood conditions. Officials were concerned that the remnants of tropical storm Gordon could bring another round of heavy rains over the weekend…but current forecasts show just a slight chance of light showers coming from that system.