WLIP Voice of Lake County 9/7/18

Waukegan Students Followed by “Suspicious” Vehicle

Vander Tuuk 9-7-18

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have set up some extra patrols after two District 60 students say they were followed by a suspicious vehicle. District officials say students at to separate schools reported that a vehicle followed them closely, but that the driver never left that car. In both cases the students made it into the building safely. One of the incidents took place near the Webster Middle School while the other took place near the Brookside Campus of the Waukegan High School. Police say the incidents are under investigation, and are encouraging anyone who witnessed anything to come forward.

Gurnee Woman Found Dead in Chicago

Vander Tuuk 9-7-18

(Chicago, IL) A Lake County woman’s death is under investigation in Chicago. Daniela Forero of Gurnee was reported missing on Monday, though an alert wasn’t officially put out until Wednesday. Her body was found Thursday afternoon by a Chicago Police Marine Unit in the DuSable Harbor. Police haven’t released any further information, outside of saying they are continuing the investigation into the 22-year-old’s death, and waiting on findings from the medical examiner.

North Chicago Baby Death Being Looked Into by DCFS

Vander Tuuk 9-7-18

(North Chicago, IL) The death of a 5-month-old boy from North Chicago is being looked into by the Department of Children and Family Services. North Chicago Police say the boy was found unresponsive on August 22nd at a residence in the 15-hundred block of Kristian Avenue. The child was eventually taken to a Cook County hospital where he died on August 29th. Because of the ongoing investigation by police and DCFS, the cause of death has not yet been made public. DCFS officials say they are looking into allegations of possible neglect and abuse, while North Chicago Police will only say their investigation is ongoing.

Ex-Illinois House leader Lang cleared of sexual harassment

Associated Press 9-7-18

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A former Illinois House leader has been cleared of sexual harassment. The acting inspector general told State Rep. Lou Lang in a letter, that there’s not enough evidence to support harassment and intimidation claims by Maryann Loncar. Loncar is a medical marijuana activist who claims Lang inappropriately put his arm around her and made unwanted comments. Lang resigned his position as House deputy majority leader May 31 after the accusations, but did not comment on being cleared. Loncar reportedly would not cooperate with the investigation by inspector general Julie Porter — which is part of the reason Porter declined to find fault. Loncar released a statement saying that she does not trust an investigation by an appointee of legislative leaders.