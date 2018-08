KENOSHA, WI–Tanner Keller scored 4 touchdowns as Waterford defeated Indian Trail 34-17.

Elsewhere, Tremper is 2-0 as Jayden Boero threw for four touchdowns and rushed for another as the Trojans defeated Milwaukee King 34-18.

Bradford wins as well 24-16 over Lake Geneva Badger.

St Joe’s beats HOPE Christian 49-8.

Franklin 44 Wilmot 14

Johnson Creek 64 Shoreland 18