Woman Accused of Killing Husband Remains in Jail

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha woman accused of killing her husband remains in jail and her bond will not be lowered. The attorney for 62 year old Dawn McDermid requested her bond be lowered from 500-thousand to 15-thousand dollars because she is not a flight risk.

But prosecutors allege that McDermid planned the crime and they have the emails to prove it. The court denied the defense’s request. Robert Garcia was found dead in the garage of his Kenosha home a month ago. McDermid told authorities that it was a suicide but witness statements and even some of McDermid’s alleged actions tell a different story.

Authorities say that when McDermid found her husband on the garage floor, instead of helping him she cut his wrists and left him there. McDermid is due back in court next week.