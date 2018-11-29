Woman Accused of Killing Husband Remains in Jail

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha woman accused of killing her husband remains in jail and her bond will not be lowered. The attorney for 62 year old Dawn McDermid requested her bond be lowered from 500-thousand to 15-thousand dollars because she is not a flight risk.

But prosecutors allege that McDermid planned the crime and they have the emails to prove it. The court denied the defense’s request. Robert Garcia was found dead in the garage of his Kenosha home a month ago. McDermid told authorities that it was a suicide but witness statements and even some of McDermid’s alleged actions tell a different story.

Authorities say that when McDermid found her husband on the garage floor, instead of helping him she cut his wrists and left him there. McDermid is due back in court next week.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Reince Priebus to review Wisconsin election results for GOP Wisconsin Democrats fear GOP redistricting end-around Sheriff Looks For Leads in Hit and Run WLIP K-Town Report Podcast 11/28/18 WLIP Voice of Lake County 11/28/18 Life Found For Bradford Planetarium
Comments