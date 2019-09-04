Woman Arrested For 3rd OWI; Allegedly 5 Times Legal Limit

KENOSHA, WI–A Sussex woman faces her 3rd OWI after being pulled over on the interstate in Kenosha County for reportedly going 92 miles per hour.

State Patrol officials say that Stephaine Motino was headed northbound on Tuesday when officers say she also collided with another vehicle just as officers were able to catch up.

She reportedly had a blood alcohol level more than 5 times the legal limit. She’s also charged with recklessly endangering safety, open intoxicants in the vehicle, and operating without insurance.

She was also on probation and is in jail on a hold by the Wisconsin Department of Correction.