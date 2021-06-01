Woman Arrested For Alleged Drunk Driving With Children In Car

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Chicago woman was arrested in Kenosha Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk with children in the car.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the woman was pulled over on I-94 near Highway 158 just before 10 PM for allegedly driving recklessly. The officer noticed the smell of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and saw two children said to be under the age of 16 also inside.

They were not harmed and turned over to a responsible adult. The 50 year old woman is charged with first offense OWI after a medical clearance.