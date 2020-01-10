Woman Caught Allegedly Driving Stoned

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—A 39 year old Antioch woman was arrested Sunday morning on charges that she was driving stoned.

The Kenosha News reports that the woman was pulled over for driving erratically on I-94 at Highway E around 3 AM.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy reported the woman was dazed and didn’t realize where she was, even nodding off at one point during the stop.

She reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana in Chicago before driving home. She now faces OWI charges.