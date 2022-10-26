Woman Charged After Allegedly Firing Gun Following Fight

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An argument in a Kenosha bar led to shots being fired and now charges against a 34 year old Kenosha woman.

Crystal Nerison was charged with multiple felonies this week in the October 15th incident.

Nerison was reportedly part of a group at an Uptown establishment who were kicked out around 1:15 AM.

According to the criminal complaint, the defendant had been in an argument with another man which turned physical when he was said to have punched the woman in the back of her head.

As the group headed outside on 60th Street east of 30th Avenue witnesses say they observed Nerison allegedly firing several shots out the window of her vehicle before turning around in a parking lot and striking a person who ended up on the hood of the vehicle before falling off.

She was then said to have sped away after hitting a parked car.

She was pulled over and identified a few blocks away.

Police discovered four 9 millimeter shell casings at the scene.

Nerison is being held on $50,000 bond and is due in court November 2nd.