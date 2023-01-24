Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people.

A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.

The criminal complaint alleges that Breeden attacked a female customer at the store by striking her in the head with the pipe.

She also reportedly attacked a store employee who tried to intervene.

Security was able to step in and contain the suspect before police arrived.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect’s motives are not yet clear.

Besides the woman who suffered the concussion, the store employee was left with bruises on her body from the attack.

Among the felony charges filed are physical abuse of an elderly person as well as multiple counts of battery with a dangerous weapon and recklessly endangering safety.

She’s due back in court next week, and is being held on $5,000 bond.