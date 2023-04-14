Woman Charged For Allegedly Stealing Funds From Employer

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County woman faces charges for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from her employer.

62 year old Virginia Mae Deyoung allegedly wrote herself a series of checks for “reimbursement” from her employer.

The owner of the business in the village of Bristol alerted authorities after one of the checks was determined to be suspicious.

The owner also reportedly uncovered an email from the business’ account which authorized a raise for Deyoung.

In all she is said to have taken more than $105,000.

She’s currently out of jail on $15,000 bond but could spend more than 10 years in prison if convicted.