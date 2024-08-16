Woman Charged In Brazen Plot To Extort Elvis Presley’s Family And Auction Off Graceland
August 16, 2024 1:49PM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Missouri woman has been arrested on charges alleging she orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently sell Elvis Presley’s Graceland property in Memphis.
The Justice Department said Lisa Jeanine Findley of Kimberling City, Missouri is accused of scheming to steal the Presley family’s ownership interest in Graceland, falsely claiming that Presley’s daughter pledged the property as collateral for a loan she failed to pay before her death.
An attorney for Findley, who used multiple aliases, was not listed in court documents and a telephone number was not immediately available in public records.