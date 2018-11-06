Woman Charged in Husband’s Death

KENOSHA, WI–The Kenosha woman accused of helping her husband end his life has now been charged in his death. Dawn McDermid is charged with first degree reckless homicide and assisting suicide among other charges in the death of her husband Robert Garcia.

Garcia was found on his garage floor last Monday night. An autopsy determined that Garcia died from a combination of slit wrists-allegedly done my McDermid-as well as carbon monoxide poisoning, and a possible drug overdose.

Prosecutors allege McDermid came home to the condo she shared with her husband to find that he had attempted suicide. They say that she did not seek help or call 911 but further injured her husband. She reportedly admitted to having a role in his demise.

Authorities say they found numerous pieces of evidence that point to McDermid premeditating the crime. She’s due back in court next week.