Woman Charged With Drug Trafficking After Bust

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman is in custody after a big drug bust at her northside home.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group as well as Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives conducted a knock and announce search warrant at a home on 22nd Avenue and 18th Street.

However before arriving at the home, its owner-54 year old Laura Luetkens-was spotted walking about two blocks away and detained.

Once officers were inside the house they reportedly discovered nearly 35 grams of cocaine, six grams of fentanyl, and almost 12 grams of THC.

Luetkens was arrested and taken to jail and faces drug possession charges, maintaining a drug trafficking place and two counts of felony bail jumping.