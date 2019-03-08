Woman Charged With Making Terrorist Threat

KENOSHA, WI–The 18 year old woman who allegedly made a threat against her school has officially been charged. Lauren Magnuson faces a felony disorderly conduct charge and a charge of making a terrorist threat.

She’s alleged to have shared a picture of her brother on social media of him holding a gun with her caption making a threat of a shooting at Lakeview Tech.

According to Pleasant Prairie Police reports, Mangnuson told investigators that she meant it as a joke and that she took the post down. She’s out on a signature bond but cannot go to Lakeview until the case is resolved.