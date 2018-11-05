Woman Charged With Multiple Burglaries

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha woman is charged in several burglaries that all happened on the same day. 27 year old Stormie Lee allegedly broke into multiple homes with many residents reporting encounters with Lee before she left. She allegedly stole several items from nearly all the residences.

Lee was arrested after allegedly trying to cash one of the checks stolen from one of the robberies. She’s charged with three counts of burglary, five counts of theft, and one count of criminal trespass among other charges. She’s being held on $15,000 bond, and is due in court this week.