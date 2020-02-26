Woman Dead After Early Morning Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say a 33 year old woman is dead after a crash that happened early this morning. Police responded to reports of a downed power line near the 1800 block of Washington Road just after 2 AM.

The downed line was arcing and had caused a small fire.

After a search, police were able to find a heavily damaged vehicle in a parking lot near the 1500 block of Washington Road. Trapped inside was the victim, underneath the steering column. Lifesaving measures on her were not successful. Her name has not been released. Investigators with Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit are on the scene.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.