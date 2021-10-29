Woman Dies in Head-On Collision

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–A Winthrop Harbor woman is dead after a head-on crash in Pleasant Prairie.

The 73 year old woman is said to have crossed the centerline as she was traveling southbound near the 144-thousand block of Sheridan Road just after 4:15 PM. The woman’s sedan collided with an SUV driven by a 38 year old Kenosha woman who was also injured.

The second driver apparently swerved to avoid the woman who then swapped lanes again before the collision.

The second driver’s condition was not released but her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.