Woman Found in Harbor Dies

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Police are investigating a woman who was found unconscious in Kenosha Harbor Friday and later died early Sunday. The woman is identified as 58 year old Tamara Brague was found in the water near the Kenosha Yacht Club.

Witnesses told WLIP News that after the woman was discovered one man jumped into the water to help pull her out. She had a faint pulse when she was taken to the hospital. She died at around 4 AM Sunday morning.

How Brauge ended up in the water is still the subject of an investigation. She was apparently at the Yacht Club earlier in the night while she was boating with her husband and friends.

What happened between then and about 8:40 PM when she was discovered remains a mystery. It’s unknown how she was separated from the others as they returned to the harbor.

It’s also unknown how long she was in the water.