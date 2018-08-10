Woman Gets Probation in Shots Fired Incident
By Pete Serzant
|
Aug 10, 2018 @ 5:22 PM

KENOSHA, WI–A Trevor woman is on probation after she pleaded guilty to firing gunshots out her basement window. 31 year old Katie Collins was reportedly drunk when she fired the shots.

No one was injured, but the woman’s children were apparently sleeping upstairs at the time of the incident. Officers responded to Collins’ home in August 2017 on 124th place in Trevor.

Collins must serve 42 months probation. Collins told the court at her sentencing hearing that she is taking steps to get sober and things have changed for her since the incident last summer.

