Woman Held in Connection to Husband’s Death

KENOSHA, WI–A Kenosha woman is facing charges after her husband was found dead Monday night. 62 year old Dawn McDermid denies any involvement in the death of Robert Garcia however prosecutors allege that she at least had a hand in his demise. At issue is how Garcia died.

He was found in his garage by police after an apparent suicide. However investigators say McDermid may have allegedly had a hand in his suicide, stopping him from getting help, or-they also allege- she may have outright murdered him. McDermid allegedly found Garcia first and prosecutors say she allegedly slit his wrists while he was still alive on the garage floor.

She was apparently wearing gloves at the time-gloves that may have been disposed of in the Kenosha Police Department when McDermid came in for questioning. Garcia’s cause and manner of death have not been determined and that may play a role in what charges are filed. McDermid was given $300,000 temporary bond and is due back in court on Monday.