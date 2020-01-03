Woman Hit and Killed on I-94 Friday Morning

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI–A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-94 early Friday morning in Kenosha County.

The incident happened on the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Illinois state line. According to reports, the woman was struck by a commercial delivery truck, the driver of which pulled over and called 911.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver is said to be cooperating with authorities.

It’s unclear why the woman was on the road as no disabled vehicle was found nearby. The investigation into the crash is on-going.