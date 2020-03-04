Woman Killed in Alleged DUI Related Crash Identified; Driver Charged

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Update 2 3/4/20 5 AM. The woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night has been identified. 42 year old Marnie Cogswell of Spring Grove was killed near the 26800 block of Camp Lake Road just before 8 PM.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the driver of the motorcycle, 43 year old Alejandro Rivas of Antioch, lost control while failing to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a ditch.

Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash as the two were said to be bar hopping and had just left an area establishment before the crash.

The criminal complaint alleges that Rivas had several alcoholic drinks that day. He’s now charged with homicide by the intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Update: 3/3/20 12 PM. The woman has been identified as 42 year old Marnie Cogswell of Spring Grove. The man is identified as 43 year old Alejandro Rivas of Antioch.

Original Story: 3/2/20

A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kenosha County Sunday night.

First responders were called to the 268-hundred block of Camp Lake Road just before 8 PM after reports of the crash came in.

Initial reports indicated that the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve causing them to crash into a ditch.

The 43 year old male driver suffered serious injuries while the 42 year old female passenger died at the scene. Both are from Illinois. No names have been released.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the case. The driver is expected to face homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle charges.