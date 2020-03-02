Woman Killed in Apparent DUI Related Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kenosha County Sunday night.

First responders were called to the 268-hundred block of Camp Lake Road just before 8 PM after reports of the crash came in.

Initial reports indicated that the driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve causing them to crash into a ditch.

The 43 year old male driver suffered serious injuries while the 42 year old female passenger died at the scene. Both are from Illinois. No names have been released.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the case. The driver is expected to face homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle charges.