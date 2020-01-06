Woman Killed In Friday Accident Identified

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—The woman killed in an accident on I-94 early Friday has been identified.

She’s identified as 38 year old Christina Oldaker of Coldwater, Michigan.

The incident happened on the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Illinois state line. According to reports, the Oldaker was struck by a commercial delivery truck, the driver of which pulled over and called 911.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver is said to be cooperating with authorities.

It’s unclear why the Oldaker was on the road. The investigation into the crash is on-going.