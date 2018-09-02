Woman killed in motorcycle crash

KENOSHA, WI—One person is dead, another injured in a two vehicle crash Saturday night.

As we reported last night, the accident happened around 6:40 PM at the intersection of highways H and S.

Officials say that witnesses indicated that the motorcycle was allegedly speeding up to make a yellow light and didn’t make it, entering the intersection as the light turned red.

At that moment a car was turning left from southbound highway H to eastbound highway S.

The two vehicles collided, killing the female passenger on the bike. The man who was driving the motorcycle was Flown By Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital.

There’s no word on the condition of the anyone who may have been in the other vehicle.