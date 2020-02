MT PLEASANT, WI—The woman who was killed in a late night 3 car crash Thursday in Mt Pleasant has been identified.

47 year old Jennifer Campeau was killed when her car reportedly crossed the centerline on Highway 11 near Cozy Acres Road and collided with a truck which sheared her car in half.

Mt Pleasant Police say that the crash remains under investigation. Non life threatening injuries were reported with people in the other vehicles involved.