Woman Killed When Tree Falls on Vehicle

RACINE, WI–A Racine County woman is dead after Saturday’s heavy winds caused a tree to fall on her SUV. The accident happened in Caledonia on four mile road near Nicholson Road at around 10:30 AM when a tree snapped at its base and crushed the passenger side of the vehicle.

The deceased is identified as 52 year old Michelle Martin while her husband, 51 year old William Martin, suffered serious injuries. He was apparently in the driver’s seat at the time of the accident.

Both victims were extricated from the wrecked vehicle. William Martin was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital. There’s no update on his condition.