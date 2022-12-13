Woman Left With Life Threatening Injuries After Alleged OWI Crash
December 12, 2022 6:17PM CST
By Pete Serzant, WLIP News
CALEDONIA, WI (WLIP)–Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a head on crash that left a 20 year old woman with life threatening injuries.
It happened at 6:15 Monday morning on Douglas Avenue between Tabor Road and Harvest Lane in Caledonia.
Authorities say that a vehicle driven by a 21 year old man crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.
The woman was airlifted to a local hospital while the man was transported with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.