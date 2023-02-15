Woman on trial in Green Bay attacks her lawyer

A Wisconsin woman, accused of decapitating her lover, randomly attacked her own lawyer in the courtroom Tuesday.

25 year old Taylor Schabusiness lunged at defense attorney Quinn Jolly in Brown Co. Circuit Court after the judge suggested pushing the trial back two months.

She hit Jolly in the head with her elbows and handcuffed wrists before a security guard tackled her to stop the attack.

Schabusiness allegedly decapitated her victim during sex, continued to perform sexual acts on his lifeless body and mutilated his corpse with a serrated bread knife.