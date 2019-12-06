Woman Pleads Guilty In Son’s Murder

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

CRYSTAL LAKE, IL—A Crystal Lake woman has pleaded guilty to killing her own son.

JoAnn Cunningham put in the plea Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder in the beating death of 5-year-old AJ Freund back in April.

The guilty plea means the maximum prison term will be capped at 60 years, when Cunningham is sentenced next year. She is due in court for a status hearing on January 30th.

The boy’s father, Andrew Freund Sr. is still awaiting trial for the same crime. He will be back in court next Friday.