BURLINGTON, WI (WLIP)—A woman had to be rescued by boaters from Browns Lake in Burlington. Authorities were called to the lake around 8 PM Monday on reports of a 26 year old woman who apparently wanted to walk across the lake.

She was pulled from the water about 100 yards from shore after spending around 45 minutes in the cold water.

The Racine County Sheriff’s office reports that the woman was OK but transferred to the hospital for medical treatment and a mental health evaluation.