Woman Sentenced in Boyfriend’s Death

KENOSHA, WI–A Twin Lakes woman is headed to prison for the death of her ex boyfriend. 30 year old Anna Wright reportedly hit and killed Brian Engelhart in April 2017. After pleading guilty in May she was sentenced yesterday to seven years behind bars.

Prosecutors had recommendation extended probation but a judge imposed prison time instead. Wright was reportedly intoxicated when she was driving her vehicle late the night of the crash. Engelhard was walking on the side of the road after he left Wright’s residence.

They had a fight over drugs. She went after him and ended up hitting him causing fatal injuries. Wright apologized for the incident and said that she is seeking treatment.